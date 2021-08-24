When will RRB NTPC 2021 result be announced?

Follow us on Check RRB NTPC 2021 result date and time

RRB NTPC Result 2021: The objection window to challenge the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam) answer key was closed on Monday (August 23). The candidates who have appeared for the NTPC exam will get their result by October first week. A senior RRB official told IndiaTV that the board is trying to announce the NTPC exam result by September-end or early October. "We are planning to complete the NTPC recruitment process by 2022, the process has already been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic situations. The candidates may expect to get their appointment from 2023," the official said. Once released, candidates can get their result on the region-based railway recruitment board websites.

The candidates who will clear the stage 1 recruitment exam, will have to appear for the second stage computer-based test. On clearing the second stage, the next stage exam will be post-wise.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Check region-based websites

RRB Guwahati- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu- www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata- www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda- www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai- www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna- www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi- www.rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Ahmedabad- www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer- www.rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad- www.rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore- www.rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal- www.rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar- www.rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur- www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh- www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai- www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Siliguri- www.rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram- www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

Over 1.23 crore (1,23,10,437) candidates took the NTPC exams which was started earlier in December last year. The phase-wise recruitment exam was held for 35, 208 vacant posts.

