Tuesday, August 24, 2021
     
  When will RRB NTPC 2021 result be announced?

When will RRB NTPC 2021 result be announced?

RRB NTPC 2021 result will be announced by October. Check region-based railway recruitment board websites to get your result.

Arnab Mitra Arnab Mitra @arnabindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2021 16:31 IST
RRB NTPC Result 2021

Check RRB NTPC 2021 result date and time 

RRB NTPC Result 2021: The objection window to challenge the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) non-technical popular categories (NTPC exam) answer key was closed on Monday (August 23). The candidates who have appeared for the NTPC exam will get their result by October first week. A senior RRB official told IndiaTV that the board is trying to announce the NTPC exam result by September-end or early October. "We are planning to complete the NTPC recruitment process by 2022, the process has already been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic situations. The candidates may expect to get their appointment from 2023," the official said. Once released, candidates can get their result on the region-based railway recruitment board websites. 

The candidates who will clear the stage 1 recruitment exam, will have to appear for the second stage computer-based test. On clearing the second stage, the next stage exam will be post-wise. 

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Check region-based websites 

 

  1. RRB Guwahati- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

  2. RRB Jammu- www.rrbjammu.nic.in
  3. RRB Kolkata- www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
  4. RRB Malda- www.rrbmalda.gov.in
  5. RRB Mumbai- www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
  6. RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
  7. RRB Patna- www.rrbpatna.gov.in
  8. RRB Ranchi- www.rrbranchi.gov.in
  9. RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
  10. RRB Ahmedabad- www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
  11. RRB Ajmer- www.rrbajmer.gov.in
  12. RRB Allahabad- www.rrbald.gov.in 
  13. RRB Bangalore- www.rrbbnc.gov.in
  14. RRB Bhopal- www.rrbbpl.nic.in
  15. RRB Bhubaneshwar- www.rrbbbs.gov.in
  16. RRB Bilaspur- www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
  17. RRB Chandigarh- www.rrbcdg.gov.in
  18. RRB Chennai- www.rrbchennai.gov.in
  19. RRB Gorakhpur- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in 
  20. RRB Siliguri- www.rrbsiliguri.org 
  21. RRB Thiruvananthapuram- www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. 

Over 1.23 crore (1,23,10,437) candidates took the NTPC exams which was started earlier in December last year. The phase-wise recruitment exam was held for 35, 208 vacant posts.   

