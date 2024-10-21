Jharkhand: Junior doctor dies after falling from hostel's third floor, female companion critically injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) campus in Jharkhand, a junior doctor lost his life after falling from the third floor of hostel number 4. A female companion, who was with him at the time of the fall, also sustained critical injuries and is currently admitted in the hospital.

The police, who have launched an investigation into the matter, said the preliminary evidence points to a possible suicide attempt. The authorities stressed that the true nature of the incident will only be determined after a thorough investigation.

"We have initiated a probe into the incident. While it appears to be a case of suicide based on initial findings, we cannot confirm anything until all aspects have been examined," said a police official.

