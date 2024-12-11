GSEB 2025 HSC datesheet: Gujarat board revises class 12th exam timetable due to holi, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GSEB 2025 HSC revised datesheet out

Gujarat Board GSEB 2024 Revised Datesheet: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has revised the exam schedule of the HSC timetable 2025 for the general stream due to a clash with Holi celebrations. Students who are gearing up for the GSEB HSC 2024 exam can check the revised schedule on the official website, gseb.org.

According to the official announcement, the GSEB HSC 2024 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2025. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from February 27 to March 13, 2025. However, the GSEB HSC 2025 exam timing will remain the same. The GSEB Class 12 exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts: Morning from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and Afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

No change in class 10 board exam date sheet

Holi will be observed on March 13, 2025 followed by Dhulendi on March 14. Since the GSEB SSC 2025 exams end on March 10, the examination schedule remains unchanged. The revised GSEB HSC exam timetable 2025 contains adjustments to the days following March 11. Notably, the Gujarat Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025 is the same as the previous one until March 11. Students can check the new GSEB HSC schedule 2025 below and gear up with their preparation.

GSEB 2025 HSC Revised Datesheet