Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
  5. GSEB 2025 HSC datesheet: Gujarat board revises class 12th exam timetable due to holi, check new schedule

Gujarat board has revised the exam schedule for class 12 due to Holi. Students appearing for the GSEB HSC 2025 exam can check the new schedule on the official website, gseb.org.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 12:39 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 12:46 IST
GSEB 2025 HSC revised datesheet out
Image Source : PIXABAY GSEB 2025 HSC revised datesheet out

Gujarat Board GSEB 2024 Revised Datesheet: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has revised the exam schedule of the HSC timetable 2025 for the general stream due to a clash with Holi celebrations. Students who are gearing up for the GSEB HSC 2024 exam can check the revised schedule on the official website, gseb.org.

According to the official announcement, the GSEB HSC 2024 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2025. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from February 27 to March 13, 2025. However, the GSEB HSC 2025 exam timing will remain the same.  The GSEB Class 12 exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts: Morning from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and Afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

No change in class 10 board exam date sheet

Holi will be observed on March 13, 2025 followed by Dhulendi on March 14. Since the GSEB SSC 2025 exams end on March 10, the examination schedule remains unchanged. The revised GSEB HSC exam timetable 2025 contains adjustments to the days following March 11. Notably, the Gujarat Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025 is the same as the previous one until March 11. Students can check the new GSEB HSC schedule 2025 below and gear up with their preparation.

GSEB 2025 HSC Revised Datesheet

Exam Date Subject (Timing 10:30 am - 1:45 pm) Subject (Timing 3 pm - 6:15 pm)
February 27, 2025 Sahkar Panchayat Economics
February 28, 2025 Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology Philosophy
March 1, 2025 --- Business Administration
March 3, 2025 --- Psychology
March 4, 2025 History Namana muḷa tatvo
March 5, 2025 --- Sociology
March 6, 2025 --- Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
March 7, 2025 Geography Statistics
March 8, 2025 --- First language – Gujarati/ Hindi/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Sindhi/ English/ Tamil/ Odia
March 10, 2025 --- Hindi (second language)
March 11, 2025 Political Science Secretariat Practices and Commercial Correspondence
March 12, 2025 --- Geography
March 15, 2025 Social Science Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Music theory, Computer Studies, Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality
March 17, 2025 --- Sanskrit. Persian, Arabic, Prakrit

 

