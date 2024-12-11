India TV Sports Wrap on December 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India women are taking on Australia women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Perth. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India women face Australia women in third ODI

India women are taking on Australia women in the third ODI of the ongoing series in Perth.

Ellyse Perry becomes first Australian woman to play 150 ODIs

Perry has become the first Aussie to feature in 150 ODIs.

KL Rahul included in Karnataka's probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy

KL Rahul has been included in Karnatka's probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

West Indies beat Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 2nd ODI.

South Africa pip Pakistan in 1st T20I

South Africa pipped Pakistan in the first T20I by 11 runs.

Manish Pandey's Karnataka career comes to an end

Manish Pandey has been left out of Karnataka's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the KSCA has decided to move on from him.

Jaipur Pink Panthers hammer Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Pink Panthers hammered Giants 42-29 in match 103 of PKL 11.

Bengal Warriorz outclass Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Warriorz defeated Bulls 44-29 in match 104 of PKL 11.

Haryana Steelers to lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

The table-toppers Steelers will be up against Bulls in match 105 of PKL 11.

U Mumba to square off against Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11