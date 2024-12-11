Ellyse Perry creates all-time record for Australia in Women's ODI cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ellyse Perry.

Ellyse Perry has become the first Australian player to feature in 150 ODIs in the women's circuit. Perry scaled the milestone when she was named in Australia's playing XI for the 3rd ODI of the ongoing three-match series against India. Australia are locking horns with India in the third ODI at the WACA in Perth on Wednesday (December 11).

Perry played a 75-ball 105 in the second fixture and at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and was the second centurion for the Aussies. She smashed seven fours and six maximums during his knock and batted at a strike rate of 140.00.

Perry has played six more games in the 50-over format than Alex Blackwell who is the second-most capped Australian player. Blackwell played 144 ODIs for Australia. After Perry, Alyssa Healy has played the most ODIs for any active Australian player. The designated skipper has represented Australia in 110 ODIs.

Most matches for Australia in Women's ODIs

Player Matches Ellyse Perry 150 Alex Blackwell 144 Karen Rolton 141 Lisa Sthalekar 125 Belinda Clark 118 Alyssa Healy 110 Cathryn Fitzpatrick 109 Meg Lanning 103 Megan Schutt 94 Jess Jonassen 93

Meanwhile, Perry could not make much impact in the landmark ODI as she got out after scoring just four runs. The batting allrounder played 14 balls during her brief stay in the middle and got out to Arundhati Reddy. Reddy got a delivery to shape away from Perry after pitching and it was enough to beat her and knock the off-stump out of the ground.

Australia's playing XI for 3rd ODI:

Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India's playing XI for 3rd ODI:

Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu