Indian passport holders face mass Dubai visa rejection after new policy: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indians face mass Dubai visa rejection after new policy.

People are planning to travel to different places to celebrate Christmas and New Year. People going abroad need a visa and passport but now the Indians travelling to Dubai are facing problems in this. Thousands of people go to Dubai every year to celebrate New Year, Dubai is a favourite place for Indians too. However, now Indian passport holders are facing problems in applying for visas. This is causing losses to tourists as well as travel agents because their money is sinking. Indian tourists want to go to Dubai because the 'Dubai Shopping Festival' is going on from December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, but they are being denied visas in large numbers. What is the reason behind this, what will be its effect on Indians? Know here-

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently made strict changes in its visa rules for tourists, due to which Indian tourists are facing difficulties in applying for visas. Now it has become more difficult to get a visa to go to Dubai than before. Earlier about 99 percent of visa applications were accepted. But now the rate of rejection of visa applications has increased significantly.

Why are visas being cancelled?

Visas of Indian citizens are being cancelled due to the new rules issued by the UAE. If reports are to be believed, visas of many people are being cancelled every day. People are losing a lot of money not only on their visa fees but also the flight tickets and hotel bookings made in advance. People have given all the necessary information including flight tickets and hotel details in their visa application even after this, people's visas are being cancelled.

What are the new visa rules?

Tighter rules have been made for tourist visa applications in Dubai. According to the new rules of the Dubai Immigration Department, passengers have to upload a copy of their return ticket on the Immigration Department website while applying for a visa.

If you are going to stay at the house of any of your family members in Dubai, then you will have to provide complete details about them. Passengers are facing difficulty in providing these details.

Travellers will need to submit proof of hotel reservation or other proof of their desired accommodation in Dubai.

Tourists must also show that they have enough money to stay in the city.

People applying for a two-month visa must have a minimum balance of Rs 1.14 lakh in their account.

So if you are travelling on a low budget, plan to visit visa-free places.

ALSO READ: No Schengen visa required for travelling to Azerbaijan for Indian passport holders | Check details