Pamban bridge: India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram to be opened by PM Modi on April 6 The Pamban bridge, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, is constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints.

The mesmerising Pamban bridge is all set to be opened on April 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram on this day. After the opening of the Pamban bridge, the PM will flag off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service. A Coast Guard Ship will also be flagged off as the Vertical Lift Span rises up to make way, and witness the operation of the bridge.

In a post on X, the Railway Ministry said, “Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge — unveiling in one day!"

The bridge is built at a cost of Rs 550 crore. Security of the coastal village of Rameswaram has been increased ahead of the inauguration ceremony. The bridge is constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints.

Significance of the Pamban Bridge:

An official release said that the bridge is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of larger ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

The Pamban bridge also holds a deep cultural significance as according to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram.

The bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. The Pamban bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs. It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

