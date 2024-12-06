Hemant Soren distributes portfolios in Jharkhand Cabinet: Alies get key ministries, know who got what

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hemant Soren

In a strategic move to finalise the workings of his newly formed government, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday allocated portfolios to the ministers of his cabinet. The Cabinet reshuffle follows the swearing-in ceremony held on November 28, 2024, where a total of 11 MLAs took an oath as ministers.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has retained some of the most significant portfolios, including Home, Personnel, Administrative Reforms, Official Language, Road Construction, and Building Construction. This is seen as an effort to maintain direct control over key administrative and developmental sectors in the state, particularly in the realm of law and order and infrastructure.

Congress MLA Radhakrishna Kishore has been entrusted with the critical portfolio of Finance, a position expected to play a pivotal role in the state’s economic management, particularly as Jharkhand navigates financial challenges and developmental priorities.

Chamra Linda, a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been assigned to the Department of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and Minorities. This portfolio is vital for addressing the welfare of marginalized communities and promoting social justice policies in the state.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made its presence felt with Sanjay Prasad Yadav being appointed as the minister for labour, employment, and training. His role will be crucial in boosting employment initiatives, skill development, and improving labour conditions within the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Irfan Ansari will head the Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare Department, overseeing the state’s healthcare infrastructure, which has been a critical area for development amid the ongoing challenges of health services across India.

The announcement of the portfolios follows the swearing-in of the 11 ministers who will form the backbone of the Soren government. The ministers represent a combination of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), signaling the ongoing alliance dynamics in the state.

With these appointments, the Hemant Soren government is expected to focus on addressing critical issues such as infrastructure development, financial management, social justice, and employment, with special attention given to the needs of marginalized and tribal communities in Jharkhand.