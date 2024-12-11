Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. David Miller inches away from historic landmark after whirlwind knock against Pakistan in 1st T20I

David Miller inches away from historic landmark after whirlwind knock against Pakistan in 1st T20I

David Miller made mincemeat of the Pakistan bowlers in the first T20I at Kingsmead in Durban. The southpaw hammered the visitors to all parts of the park as he struck four boundaries and eight sixes during the course of his innings.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 9:29 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 9:29 IST
David Miller.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Miller.

David Miller unleashed his power-hitting skills on Tuesday (December 11) as he took the Pakistan bowlers to task and played a mind-blowing knock of 82 runs off just 40 balls to help his side go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series. 

The southpaw was unstoppable in terms of his approach at the crease and Pakistan's bowling attack was left bemused. Miller batted at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 205.00 and sucked the life out of Pakistan at Kingsmead in Durban. 

Notably, Miller's 82-run knock has helped him complete 2550 runs for South Africa in the shortest format of the game. He needs to score 35 more runs to leapfrog Quinton de Kock and become the all-time leading run-getter for the Proteas in T20Is.

De Kock is currently the highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20Is with 2584 runs to his credit. While Miller is behind de Kock in terms of runs, he has a better average and strike rate compared to him.

De Kock has accumulated his runs at a strike rate of 138.32 and an average of 31.51 whereas Miller's T20I runs have come at a strike rate of 141.19 and an average of 33.55.

Miller also has the joint-most hundreds (2) for South Africa in T20Is alongside Rilee Rossouw. He also has eight half-centuries to his credit.

Most runs for South Africa in T20Is

Player Matches Runs
Quinton de Kock 92 2584
David Miller 127 2550
Reeza Hendricks  77 2154
Jean-Paul Duminy 81 1934
AB de Villiers 78 1672
Faf du Plessis 47 1466
Aiden Markram 57 1367
Rassie van der Dussen 49 1191
Hashim Amla 41 1158
Heinrich Klaasen 57 992

Meanwhile, Miller's knock combined with a quick-fire 48 off 24 balls from George Linde allowed South Africa to post 183 on the board. It proved to be too much of a task for Pakistan as they fell 11 runs short in the end despite their skipper Mohammad Rizwan scoring a 62-ball 74. The 2nd T20I will be played in Centurion on December 13.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement