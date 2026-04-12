From 'Piya Tu to 'Rangeela Re': Asha Bhosle’s 15 iconic songs that defined generations

New Delhi:

However, the death of Asha Bhosle is the end of an era, her music will never cease to play in the minds of millions of fans around the world. For well above 80 years, the artist managed to pass her unique sound through several generations by adding character and soulfulness to thousands of songs in different languages.

Asha Bhosle stands out for more than just her longevity because she always managed to reinvent herself, fitting perfectly in every new generation. Whether singing classical songs, cabaret, ghazals, or playback, Asha Bhosle knew how to add a unique touch to any genre. Below are 15 of her most notable songs.

Asha Bhosle’s 15 iconic songs that will live forever

Some voices don’t belong to a time. They move through decades, moods, and memories. Asha Bhosle was one of those rare voices. Here are 15 songs that remind you why.

1. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Film: Caravan (1971)

Breathless, dramatic, and impossible to ignore, this song turned performance into pure theatre. Even today, it feels bold and ahead of its time.

2. Dum Maro Dum

Film: Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

A song that expressed the spirit of an entire generation with one fell swoop. Mesmerizing, carefree, and unforgettable.

3. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Film: Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

Soft, romantic, and instantly recognisable from its opening notes. A song that continues to feel like a quiet confession.

4. In Aankhon Ki Masti

5. Dil Cheez Kya Hai

Film: Umrao Jaan (1981)Grace and longing come together in a voice that feels almost poetic. Elegance and yearning combine in a voice that sounds almost poetic.

6. Yeh Mera Dil

Film: Umrao Jaan (1981)Understated and elegant, this song is all about restraint. It proves how powerful softness can be.

7. Aao Huzoor Tumko

Film: Don (1978)Confident, seductive, and packed with attitude. A song that commands attention from the first beat.

Film: Kismat (1968)

Playful yet polished, with a charm that never fades. Old-school glamour at its most effortless.

8. O Haseena Zulfonwali

9. Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha

Film: Teesri Manzil (1966)High-energy and full of rhythm, this song still makes you move. A perfect example of her versatility.

10. Rangeela Re

Film: Jawani Diwani (1972)Carefree and breezy, like a moment you want to hold on to. It carries a youthful, restless charm.

11. Mera Kuch Saamaan

Film: Rangeela (1995)Decades into her career, and still sounding fresh and playful. A reminder that her voice never stood still.

12. Radha Kaise Na Jale

Film: Ijaazat (1987)As if a dialogue was played through music. Intimate and personal.

Film: Lagaan (2001)

A playful tease combined with classical elegance. A beautiful mix of heritage and narrative.

13. Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani

Film: The Great Gambler (1979)

Slow and dreamy, almost as if in a memory. Ideal for introspective and meditative settings.

14. Aaiye Meherbaan

15. Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

Film: Howrah Bridge (1958)Smooth, inviting, and effortlessly stylish. A timeless piece of vintage Bollywood charm.

Film: Hum Dono (1961)

A gentle, lingering plea wrapped in melody. Some songs never really end, and this is one of them.

A voice that never stayed the same. What made Asha Bhosle extraordinary wasn’t just the number of songs. It was the range of feelings she could hold in one lifetime of music. Play these songs today, and they still feel alive.

Also read: Asha Bhosle and RD Burman’s love story: How two legends changed Hindi music forever