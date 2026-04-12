Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar both died at 92: Late singer's last post for Nightingale of India

New Delhi:

Renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle is no more. She breathed her last at the age of 92, thus bringing an end to an era that was indeed legendary. The versatile singer sang numerous songs in various genres like classical, pop, ghazal, and cabaret. Her singing career spanned more than six decades during which she created her own niche along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

But did you know that both died at the age of 92? Yes! You read that right, both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar died at the same age.

When did Lata Mangeshkar die?

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on 6 February 2022 in Mumbai due to the complications arising from COVID-19 at the Breach Candy Hospital. Both the Mangeshkar sisters had set the trend in Indian cinema music. Asha Ji's playback singing and has inspired many music trends and artists of today. It was due to her versatility that she remained an evergreen legend of the music industry.

Asha Tai's last post for her 'Didi'

Asha Bhosle was known for being active and expressive on Instagram. She not only used her social profile to connect with fans but also shared several throwback pictures. One of which came in 2022 when Bhosle remembered her elder sister and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar.

On August 1, 2022, Asha Tai shared a picture with all her sisters and wrote, 'Hum chaar behnon ki kuch aise thi kahani'. Interestingly her previous post was also dedicated to Mangeshkar. She shared a picture with her grandkids and sister as she wrote, 'sabki pyaari didi, aur hamare do pyaare jaan'.

Padma awards to both sisters

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2008. On the other hand, Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1969 and Padma Vibhushan in 1999, which are the third and second highest civilian awards in India, respectively, for her exceptional contributions to Indian music. Later, she received India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001.

Also Read: Exclusive: Lyricist Swanand Kirkire on Asha Bhosle's death, says 'last connection to the golden era is gone'