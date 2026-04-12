Exclusive: Lyricist Swanand Kirkire on Asha Bhosle's death, says 'last connection to the golden era is gone'

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle, legendary singer, died at the age of 92 on April 12 due to multiple organ failure, as confirmed by her family and doctors. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier, on April 11, following a chest infection and exhaustion. The news of Asha Bhosle’s passing has left the world in mourning. For lyricist and songwriter Swanand Kirkire, it felt like the end of something much larger than a life. He expressed his condolences in an exclusive interaction with India TV.

Swanand Kirkire pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

“A big shock,” Swanand Kirkire said quietly. Then he paused, almost as if searching for the right way to say what this loss really means.

“The last connection to the golden era of music has gone. There is no one who is here… they are all there in memories now. Their work lives on", he said.

That sense of distance, of a time slipping fully into memory, stayed with him. He spoke about how Asha ji wasn’t just a voice, but a presence. Someone full of life, energy, and curiosity. Someone who never felt distant, even across generations. “It’s a big loss. Asha ji was so full of life.”

There was also a small, personal regret. Something he had hoped to do, but never did. "I always wanted to write a song for her… but it never happened", Kirkire told us, adding, "May her soul rest in peace. Thank you so much Asha ji for whatever you have done for this country and its listeners."

Asha Bhosle's funeral to take place on April 13

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, shared that people can pay their last respects from 11 am at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived. The last rites will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park.

Also read: Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE: Legendary singer dies at 92 due to multi-organ failure; funeral tomorrow