New expressway coming up soon to link Noida airport with Ganga Expressway: Check route, deadline

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY New expressway coming up soon to link Noida airport.

As the Noida International Airport is getting ready to open in 2025, a new expressway is coming up soon to link the Noida airport with Ganga Expressway, the alignment of which is being discussed. The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Yamuna Authority (YEIDA) said they have already had two rounds of discussions regarding the alignment of the expressway.

In the meantime, the UPEIDA and the YEIDA have unanimously agreed to link the expressway to the Yamuna Expressway near Film City. In this regard, a final decision will be made in a meeting between UPEIDA CEO and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, along with Yamuna Authority CEO Dr Arunvir Singh.

The construction of the new link expressway will enhance the connectivity for Noida Airport and it will also be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in addition to the Yamuna Expressway.

Reports suggested that the work on this project is expected to be completed by March as the construction of the interchange connecting the expressway to the Yamuna Expressway and Noida Airport has already been finished.

In this regard, the UPEIDA had earlier prepared a proposal for the link expressway to connect the airport to the Ganga Expressway and during a survey, the original plan was to connect it to the Yamuna Expressway near the airport. However, since this area is reserved for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities, the authority urged the UPEIDA to change the alignment and suggested alternative options.

New link expressway: Check deadline, construction details

Shailendra Bhatia, OSD of the Yamuna Authority, told newsninelive.com that a new alignment for the link expressway has been devised and will be finalised during the meeting between the CEOs of UPEIDA and YEIDA.

As per the new alignment, the expressway will connect to a 130-meter road near Film City in Sector 21 and will stretch approximately 20 km through the notified area of the authority and will start from the 44 km point of the Ganga Expressway.

New link expressway: Check route

Reports suggest that the new link expressway will pass through 68 villages in Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar, including 17 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and three villages in New Noida. After it is open for public, it will significantly enhance the airport’s accessibility.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has approved the project, with work expected to commence soon.

The project involves constructing an 83 km link road connecting the Yamuna Expressway to the Ganga Expressway, at an estimated cost of Rs 4000 crore. This will necessitate the acquisition of 997 hectares of land across 57 villages in two districts.