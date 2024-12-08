Jharkhand's ruling INDIA bloc plans strategies ahead of assembly session starting Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders during a rally in Godda district.

The ruling INDIA bloc in Jharkhand convened a crucial meeting on Sunday, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to strategize for the first session of the newly constituted state assembly. The four-day session begins Monday, December 9, and will conclude on December 12.

Key agenda items include the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs, the election of the Speaker, the governor’s address, and the presentation of the second supplementary budget. Debates on the governor's speech are also scheduled, assembly officials confirmed.

During the meeting, CM Hemant Soren emphasized the need for members to prepare "logical replies to the questions of the opposition," according to INDIA bloc leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore detailed the discussions, stating that members reviewed procedural matters, including oath-taking for new MLAs and strategies for debates on critical issues.

"Being a parliamentary affairs minister, I have urged all members to be fully prepared for the upcoming debates, especially on the governor's speech and the supplementary budget," Kishore told reporters.

The Speaker's election is expected to be a key event during the session. State Education Minister Ramdas Soren and Congress MLA Kumar Jai Mangal expressed their support for Rabindra Nath Mahato, a senior legislator, to continue as Speaker. "Mahato has the experience and capability to lead the assembly effectively," said Jai Mangal.

JMM legislator Stephen Marandi was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker last Thursday to oversee the oath-taking of the MLAs.

This session follows the recent victory of the JMM-led alliance in the November 23 elections, securing a second consecutive term with 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. The BJP-led NDA secured 24 seats.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was sworn in for his fourth term on November 28, has vowed to continue focusing on development and addressing key state issues. The INDIA bloc, comprising JMM, Congress, and RJD, aims to use the session to highlight their achievements and defend their governance record against opposition scrutiny.

The first session is expected to set the tone for the alliance's legislative priorities and political strategies in the coming term.

