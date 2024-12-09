IndiGo cancels all flights to and from Ranchi | Know reason here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

IndiGo flights cancelled: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday cancelled all flights to and from the Jharkhand capital city Ranchi because of reduced visibility caused by fog. The airline in an X post said that passengers departing from the city could choose to reschedule or cancel their tickets.

"Due to reduced visibility caused by fog in Ranchi, all flights to/from the city have been cancelled for today. To opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund, please visit https://bit.ly/31lwD2y. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to having clear skies soon," the airline said.

Ranchi weather

Several parts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, witnessed rainfall on Monday morning due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. This has brought significant changes to the weather. The rainfall caused a rise in the minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees above normal.

As winter engulfs northern India, dense fog along with smog has posed challenges for the aviation industry, resulting in numerous cancellations, diversions, and delays. Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India have implemented precautionary measures to address the situation, aiming to minimise disruptions while prioritising passenger safety.

