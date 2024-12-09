Noida International Airport to conduct first flight validation test today | Why is it important?

Follow us on Image Source : X Noida International Airport

Noida Airport: The Noida International Airport (NIA) is set to conduct a first flight validation test at the newly-built airport in Noida (Jewar), Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The flight validation test will mark a major milestone, paving the way to get certified for the airport’s approach and departure procedures.

"The Noida International Airport, which aims to start operations in April next year successfully completed the calibration of the instrument leading system and precision approach path indicator. The instrument landing system (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions," said Jewar Airport on X.

In December, the validation flights for approach and departure procedures will be operated by a private carrier. Once these flights are completed successfully, then the operator will apply for the aerodrome license. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said. Aerodrome license is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Under the flight validation process, the assessment is done in an equipped aircraft and ensures the procedure meets safety and other aspects. In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands.

Licenses for commercial flights will be given in advance

Application for the license required for flying and testing of the runway began. The empty planes of various airlines will be landed on the runway for the entire month for testing. The runway will be tested by landing three types of aircraft. At the same time, all licenses for commercial flights will be given 90 days in advance.

Landing trials at Noida International Airport postponed

Earlier in the last month, the landing trial at the Noida International Airport, scheduled for November 15, was postponed after failing to get the required permissions from the DGCA.

After the calibration report was approved, there was a plan to start testing on the runway from November 15, under which it was planned to land and take off three aircraft each of aviation companies Indigo and Akasa daily.

Dr Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), said, "Due to non-receipt of permission from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the test of the runway of the proposed Noida International Airport from November 15 has been postponed. It is expected that the test will start soon. Preparations are being made accordingly.''

In June, Noida International Airport said commercial operations are expected to start by April 2025 amid construction delays.

