Suriya 45 makers replace AR Rahman with Sai Abhyankkar as their music director

In a very surprising series of events, 20-year-old musician Sai Abhyankkar has been revealed as the new music director for the eagerly awaited Suriya-RJ Balaji film, which is now provisionally titled Suriya 45. The project was originally started with the renowned AR Rahman serving as composer, but new events have caused the musical direction of the movie to shift.

Sai Abhyankkar joins Suriya 45

The music for Suriya 45 will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who recently rose to fame with his solo song Katchi Sera, which Spotify Wrapped claims is the most-streamed Tamil song of 2024. Being the son of well-known singers Tippu and Harini has contributed to the young composer's explosive rise in the music business. Using a brand-new announcement poster, Dream Warrior Pictures formally revealed Sai Abhyankkar's participation in the film. The film's cinematographer, GK Vishnu, who is well-known for working with director Atlee, was also announced on the same poster. It is significant to note that this is the first full-length Tamil film production that Vishnu has worked on without Atlee directing the film.

Fans and business insiders have been discussing and speculating about AR Rahman's replacement. Following his split with Saira Banu, there were some rumours that AR Rahman would be taking a vacation from writing, however, his son AR Ameen and daughter Khatija Rahman denied these rumours. Rahman was reportedly replaced mostly due to scheduling concerns; no other underlying problems were highlighted. However, whatever the reasons may have been, Rahman's exit from the film and Sai's entry into the film was surprising for both musician's fans. Now it will be interesting to see how 20-year-old Sai Abhyankkar will contribute to the Suriya 45.

