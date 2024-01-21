Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day holiday for Ram temple event, stringent security measures enforced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ayodhya: View of the Ram Mandir in the evening ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a half-day holiday on January 22 to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, extending the courtesy to Central government employees as per the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. "It is hereby ordered that a half-day public holiday (till 02:30 pm) shall be observed on January 22 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma said.

Security blanket in Ayodhya

In anticipation of the historic 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, Ayodhya is enveloped in a multi-layered security arrangement, featuring 10,000 CCTV monitoring movements, plain-clothed police personnel, and heightened patrolling.

Streets patrolled

Key areas, including Dharampath, Rampath, Hanumangarhi, and Asharfi Bhavan road, witnessed a surge in devotees, prompting visible police patrolling to ensure order and safety.

Anti-terror squad vigilance

Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) intensified patrolling in Ayodhya on Saturday, contributing to the overall security preparedness for the Ram temple consecration event.

Traffic regulation measures

Movable barriers with barbed wires are strategically placed at prominent crossings, facilitating traffic regulation, particularly during VVIP movements associated with the ceremony.

Director General's assurance

Director General (DG) of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, assured elaborate security arrangements, encompassing the entire red zone, yellow zone, and Ayodhya district, for the significant 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

Technological vigilance

Ayodhya leverages technology for enhanced security, deploying 10,000 CCTV cameras across the district, some featuring AI-based capabilities, to maintain strict vigilance over the local population during the ceremony.

Multilingual, plain-clothed police

Police personnel with multi-lingual skills are stationed in plain clothes at the ceremony venue, ensuring a discreet but effective security presence to address diverse linguistic needs.

Inter-agency coordination

Collaborative efforts between various agencies are underway, involving increased checking at international and inter-state borders to ensure a secure environment in Ayodhya.

Drone utilisation for crowd control

To manage crowd flow, police authorities plan to use drones, demonstrating a proactive approach to controlling and diverting excess crowds during the historic event.

In preparation for the momentous occasion, the administration and security forces collaborate to create an environment that balances celebration with stringent safety measures, showcasing a commitment to the well-being of attendees and the broader community.

