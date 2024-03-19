Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 4,900 weapon holders in Jammu directed to deposit firearms with police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Jammu administration took a proactive step on Monday by issuing a directive to 4,914 licensed weapon holders, urging them to deposit their firearms with the police. The objective behind this move is said to safeguard and ensure the peaceful conduct of elections in the region.

The decision comes amidst heightened security concerns and a concerted effort to maintain law and order during the electoral process. With polling scheduled for the valley in the five phases, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

Over 4,900 arms licences scrutinised

"A screening committee led by District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has scrutinised 4,914 arms licences and instructed their holders to submit their weapons to ensure the peaceful conduct of the general elections for the Lok Sabha," an official spokesperson said.

Vaishya has asked the senior superintendent of police to ensure the implementation of an order in this regard. "The arms and weapons are to be deposited within a period of seven days, and the station house officers (SHOs) concerned shall intimate the licence holders for compliance," the order stated.

These licensed weapon holders fall in the categories of persons released on bail, arms licence holders with criminal offences and arms licence holder who have been involved in rioting at any time but especially during an election.

J-K Lok Sabha elections

The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday. As per the schedule, the voting in the valley will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The results of the elections will also be announced on June 4 after the counting of the votes by the polling body.

