Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Full Schedule

Jammu-Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule: The dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday. The polling will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and June 1 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases. The Union Territory has a total of five Parliamentary constituencies.

Below is the date-wise and phase-wise breakdown of seats going for polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Phase 1, April 19 - 1 seat Phase 2, April 26 - 1 seat Phase 3, May 7 - 1 seat Phase 4, May 13 - 1 seat Phase 5, May 20 - 1 seat

In Ladakh, which has just one Parliamentary seat, the election here will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule