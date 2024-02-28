Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out at hotel in Gulmarg, rescue operation underway | WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out at hotel in Gulmarg, rescue operation underway | WATCH

Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries reported thus far, as all occupants of the hotel were safely evacuated. The situation is being closely monitored, and rescue operations are ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Gulmarg (J&K) Updated on: February 28, 2024 13:55 IST
Gulmarg
Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: A fire breaks out at a hotel in Gulmarg.

A significant fire incident has occurred at a hotel in the renowned tourist destination of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla district. The fire, which engulfed the 'Pine Palace Platinum' hotel, was reported this morning, prompting a swift response from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES).

Efforts to contain the blaze

According to an F&ES official, efforts are underway to contain the fire, with personnel and equipment dispatched to the scene. However, the intensity of the blaze may prolong the extinguishing process.

Awaiting further updates

More details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited as authorities work to bring the situation under control.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement