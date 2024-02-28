Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out at hotel in Gulmarg, rescue operation underway | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: A fire breaks out at a hotel in Gulmarg.

A significant fire incident has occurred at a hotel in the renowned tourist destination of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla district. The fire, which engulfed the 'Pine Palace Platinum' hotel, was reported this morning, prompting a swift response from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES).

Efforts to contain the blaze

According to an F&ES official, efforts are underway to contain the fire, with personnel and equipment dispatched to the scene. However, the intensity of the blaze may prolong the extinguishing process.

Awaiting further updates

More details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited as authorities work to bring the situation under control.