Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan killed in landmine explosion along LOC in Naushera

Jammu and Kashmir: An Agniveer jawan was killed and another two got injured due to a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir today (January 18).

The injured jawans have been airlifted to Udhampur for further treatment. The police station in-charge of Naushera has confirmed that an Agniveer jawan has been martyred in the mine blast.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)