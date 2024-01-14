Jammu and Kashmir: Crisis averted as Indian Army quells massive forest fire in Poonch | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PRODEFENCEJAMMU Indian Army personnel dousing fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

A major forest fire erupted near the Dera Ki Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, posing a grave threat to lives and infrastructure. The Indian Army swiftly initiated a well-coordinated operation, deploying forces to bring the raging inferno under control with the assistance of various security agencies. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday as the flames rapidly engulfed the forested region, creating a perilous situation for both civilians and military installations in the vicinity. Recognising the urgency, the local Army unit responded promptly, mobilizing resources to tackle the escalating crisis.

The Defence PRO for Jammu highlighted the crucial role played by the Indian Army in averting a potential catastrophe. "The prompt and speedy response of the Indian Army saved many lives and infrastructure when a massive forest fire broke near Dera Ki Gali and endangered civil and Army infrastructure. With coordinated and synergistic efforts of civil agencies and security forces, the fire was brought under control," stated the Defence PRO in a social media post on platform X.

A short video shared by the Army on Platform X showcased the troops engaged in a relentless battle against the flames, employing various firefighting techniques to contain the blaze. The visual documentation captured the intensity of the operation and the dedication of the forces involved in the firefighting efforts.

As the immediate threat has subsided, officials are now turning their attention to assessing the aftermath. The impact on the forest infrastructure, wildlife, and ecological balance of the region will be thoroughly examined to understand the extent of the damage caused by the fire. This evaluation is crucial not only for recovery efforts but also for implementing preventive measures to mitigate the risk of future incidents.

