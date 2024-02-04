Jammu and Kashmir: Army personnel wade through knee-deep snow to carry pregnant woman to hospital | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A heroic act by jawans as they carried a pregnant woman to the hospital amid snowfall.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are currently experiencing heavy snowfall due to which several roads are blocked. People are forced to stay at their homes during the snowfall. Even patients are not able to reach hospitals. In such circumstances, Indian Army personnel came forward to help locals. In Kupwada, the family of a pregnant woman approached Army personnel after a hospital refused to help due to ongoing snowfall. The woman could not be taken to the hospital with the help of any vehicle. After this, the soldiers decided to take the pregnant woman to the hospital on foot.

There was a 2-3 feet thick show on the entire route but the army soldiers did not give up. The pregnant woman was laid on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, about 7-8 kilometers away from her home, in the dark of night. Army spokesperson said that during this time the soldiers put their safety at stake and risked their lives to took the woman to the hospital.

22 people including 5 patients airlifted to Kupwara district headquarters

Meanwhile, authorities in Kupwara airlifted 22 people, including five patients, in helicopter sorties from Karnah to the district headquarters on Friday. "As many as 12 persons were airlifted from Tangdhar to Kupwara, including five patients who were in need of advanced treatment, in two air sorties," an official spokesperson said.

Ten Karnah-bound stranded passengers were also airlifted from the District Police Lines (DPL) in a subsidised helicopter service, he added.

Nodal Officer, Heli Service, Mudasir Sikander monitored the helicopter service facility at the DPL helipad in Kupwara.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi Police visits minister Atishi's home amidst 'poaching' claims