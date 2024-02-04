Delhi Police visits minister Atishi's home amidst 'poaching' claims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

The crime branch of the Delhi Police paid a visit to Delhi Minister Atishi's residence on Sunday, delivering a notice linked to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of attempted poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This development comes after a similar notice was served to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the previous day.

Notice served amidst poaching allegations

The Delhi Police's crime branch arrived at Atishi's home to serve a notice in connection with the ongoing probe into the AAP's accusations that the BJP sought to poach seven AAP MLAs. Although Atishi was reportedly not present at home when the team arrived, they awaited her arrival to serve the notice. If she did not return, the notice was anticipated to be delivered to her Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Continuation of political drama

The visit to Atishi's residence comes after a day of political drama, during which Delhi Police served a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a response within three days regarding the AAP's claims. The crime branch has asked Kejriwal to disclose the names of the AAP MLAs alleged to have been approached by the BJP.

Previous drama at Kejriwal's residence

On Friday, a five-hour drama unfolded at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence as the crime branch sought to deliver the notice related to the investigation. Kejriwal, in a social media post, expressed sympathy for the police officers involved, stating that they are being forced into a theatrical display instead of focusing on their duty to combat crime in Delhi.

Allegations of poaching and counterclaims

The recent developments stem from Kejriwal's accusations that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to defect and topple his government. Following these claims, Minister Atishi held a press conference, alleging that the BJP initiated "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi. The BJP, in response, approached the Delhi Police, seeking an investigation into the allegations.

Ongoing tensions and political maneuvering

The escalating tensions between the AAP and BJP highlight the intense political maneuvering in the capital. As the police investigations unfold, the city is witnessing a complex interplay of accusations, counterclaims, and a high-stakes political environment.