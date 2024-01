Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Explosives found on Jammu-Pathankot highway

Jammu: The security forces on Tuesday found explosives near a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said an official. The traffic has been diverted on the route as a precautionary measure.

An official said that the explosives were found near a bridge in the Sherpur area on the national highway. He said that police and security forces had rushed to the spot, while a bomb disposal squad has also been called in.

More details are awaited.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)