Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. J-K: Fire breaks out at ITBP camp in Srinagar | Video

J-K: Fire breaks out at ITBP camp in Srinagar | Video

A fire broke out at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in the Pathan Chowk area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Srinagar Updated on: December 16, 2023 21:58 IST
Visuals from the spot
Image Source : PTI Visuals from the spot

Srinagar: A fire broke out at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in the Pathan Chowk area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment. 

Fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze.

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir and Fire Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Fire News

Latest News