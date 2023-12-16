J-K: Fire breaks out at ITBP camp in Srinagar | Video

Srinagar: A fire broke out at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in the Pathan Chowk area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.
Fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze.
More to follow...
Srinagar: A fire broke out at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in the Pathan Chowk area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.
Fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze.
More to follow...
Top News
Related Fire News
Latest News