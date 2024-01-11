Farooq Abdullah not to appear before ED in money laundering case today, cites health reasons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J&K National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah in Parliament, New Delhi.

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case today (January 11).

Farooq has sent a communication to the ED office in Srinagar through email and in person and sought an exemption on health grounds.

The ED had summoned the veteran Jammu and Kashmir leader to appear before its Srinagar office for questioning.

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam

The 86-year-old politician was called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The JKCA scam pertains to 2002-12 when Farooq was the president of JKCA involving Rs 113 crore. The CBI is also investigating the case. The ED filed a chargesheet in 2022 in the case

The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.

The summons have asked Abdullah, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.

Last year in April, the probing agency questioned Farooq Abdullah's son Omar in a J&K bank fraud case.