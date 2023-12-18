Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Ladakh's Kargil, tremors felt in North India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Earthquake in Kargil: An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit North of Kargil in Laddakh, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The tremors were felt at around 3:48 pm.

As per the NCS, the epicenter of the quake was Kargil and the coordinates were 76.74°E and 33.15°N. The depth was 10 km. Fortunately, no reports of any damage have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Two earthquakes struck Ladakh

Earlier this month, two earthquakes of mild intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within a span of eight hours, officials said. Although no reports of any damage were reported, they added.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor measured 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.25 am. Its depth was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees.

The second earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was noted at 4.29 pm at a depth of 5 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.23 and longitude of 77.59 degrees, it said.