Realising dreams: BJP's longest-serving Muslim worker's vision unfolding in Kashmir - How?

It seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of the BJP flag fluttering in Jammu and Kashmir is coming true at last. India TV spoke to BJP's oldest MP in Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Azad Ashraf in an exclusive interview.

BJP worker Mohammad Azad Ashraf said that he had joined the BJP in the 1990s when PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. This was a period in Kashmir when terrorists used to issue death certificate even if on taking the name of any political party. Azad Ashraf's first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the age of 19. This was the period when thousands of people were killed in Kashmir. The fear was so much that even political leaders of Kashmir left the state to settle abroad. There was a scene of destruction everywhere.

PM Modi's courage gave confidence

Azad Ashraf said that in 1992 news came that Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi would hoist the tricolor at the historic Lal Chowk of Srinagar on 26 January. Terrorist organizations Hizbul Mujahideen and JKLF threatened to attack Lal Chowk, but PM Modi was not dettered. "At that time I thought that I should also go to Lal Chowk and see who would hoist the flag at Lal Chowk despite so much terror. After this, when Modi and Murli Manohar Joshi hoisted the tricolor at Lal Chowk, only then did I declare that India is my country," he said.

Ashraf met PM Modi at Srinagar rally

Azad Ashraf said that this was his first meeting with PM Modi at Lal Chowk. He said, "Although I had no political background, I became his admirer after seeing his courage. At that time, PM Modi had said in his speech at Lal Chowk that India is incomplete without Pakistan and that is why I defeated BJP wholeheartedly without any fear and dread and even today I am working like a soldier on this mission of PM Modi. I am doing it."

He further said that he was very happy to meet PM Modi at a historic rally held in Srinagar on March 7, this year. "While talking to me, he said that the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir have paid off today. People gave me love. I will repay the love of the people here with love only. I will make Kashmir a paradise again. Azad Ashraf said that Kashmir has been in the Prime Minister's heart since the beginning. His dream is that Kashmir should bloom again and Kashmir should become heaven," he said.

Tricolor fluttering everywhere today

Mohammad Azad Ashraf is a resident of Soibugh area of ​​Budgam district that was once known as Chhota Pakistan. Hizbul Mujahideen chief and Jihad Council chairman Syed Salahuddin also resides in this area. Mohammad Azad said that today there is peace in this village and it is no more know by the name of Salahuddin and Pakistan but as a part of India. Today the tricolor is seen waving proudly everywhere here."

Azad Ashraf hopes that in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Kashmir, BJP will win. Expressing hope of BJP winning this time, Ashraf said "Our dream will definitely be fulfilled in the Lok Sabha elections and the lotus flower (BJP's electoral symbol) will be presented as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

