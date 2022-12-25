Yearender 2022: 10 most searched Ayurvedic herbs of the year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK From Tulsi to Neem leaves, Top 10 searched herbs of 2022

Yearender 2022: In Ayurveda, herbs have been considered a panacea for many diseases. Since Corona, the use of domestic herbs has increased worldwide. In such a situation, some herbs were searched on Google for a long time. So, let us tell you about 10 such Ayurvedic herbs which have been Google searched the most.

1. Cinnamon

Cinnamon was the most searched on Google this year. Let us tell you that cinnamon is used in many problems ranging from weight loss to skin problems. Also, it is advised to drink cinnamon tea for diabetes.

2. Neem

Neem is considered a panacea for many problems in India. While grinding neem leaves and drinking them kills stomach worms, consumption of these leaves helps in reducing rash and itching on the body. Also, you can grind these leaves and apply them to your face.

3. Matcha green tea leaves

Matcha green tea or say green tea leaves have always been considered effective for weight loss. Actually, drinking matcha green tea detoxifies the body. At the same time, its antibacterial property helps in removing many skin problems.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric has always been considered a panacea for many diseases. Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that boost immunity and protect the body from many diseases. You can also use it to avoid colds and bone problems.

5. Fennel

Although fennel is considered a mouth freshener, it is used to remove bad breath and many stomach problems. You can drink fennel water for weight loss, you can also chew fennel in nausea.

6. Giloy

Giloy has been used by people for many problems. Giloy has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce the problem of pain and swelling in bones. Apart from this, it is also an immunity booster that has been used for colds and flu.

7. Chamomile

People use chamomile in many things like decoction and tea. Its special thing is that it is rich in anti-oxidants which reduce stress and reduce anxiety. In this way it makes the body stressed.

8. Tulsi

Tulsi has been used in many things from eating to applying on the body. The special thing about Tulsi is that these leaves have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. All these three help in reducing skin problems along with increasing the immunity of the body.

9. Honey

Honey is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Both these things are effective in reducing many skin problems along with weight loss. You can mix it with water and take it on an empty stomach in the morning. Also, the problem of acne, you can apply it to your face as well.

10. Drumstick-Moringa

Moringa or say that consuming it by grinding a drumstick or grinding its leaves works effectively in diabetes. Along with this, you can also take moringa tea for weight loss.

