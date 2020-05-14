Worried about dandruff and hair fall? Swami Ramdev shares home remedies to get thick tresses

Hair loss, dandruff, and white hair is one of the most common problems due to which many people get worried. Not just women, men too face these problems which can occur due to poor eating habits and lifestyle. This happens due to the lack of vitamins, proteins, minerals in the body. Even if it wasn't enough the stress which it gives can lead to your hair turning white and you start looking old at an early age. If this is what's troubling you, Swami Ramdev has given some home remedies, adopting which you can get a hundred percent long, thick and dark hair.

Home remedies for long thick black hair

Apply the Shikakai powder well to the hair. After half an hour, wash the hair with water. In addition, grind the shikakai into a rag and soak it in the water at night. Wash your hair with this water in the morning.

Soak Amla, Reetha, Shikakai in water and keep it overnight. Wash hair with it the next day.

Soak the multani mitti in the night and wash the hair with it only.

If there is dandruff in the hair and an excessive amount of hair fall, roast the suhaga on the pan. Add suhaga, sour yogurt, lemon, sphatka, and alum in a bowl and mix well. Apply it to the hair scalp.

Boil the wasp hive in coconut oil. Turn off the gas when it becomes light brown. Applying it after cooling will relieve baldness.

Massage the hair with mustard and coconut oil. This will make the hair stronger, longer, and thicker.

Treatment for hair fall:

Do pranayama daily.

Do anulom vilom as it will keep hair healthy.

Sheershasana- Start doing this for 1 to 5 minutes. From the very first day, you will get benefit from the hair loss problem.

If you are not able to do sheershasana, then you can do sarvangasana.

Rub the nails of your two hands together for 5 minutes.

Drink bottle gourd and amla juice.

Eat green vegetables and nutritious food.

Drink more water.

