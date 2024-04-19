World Liver Day 2024: Expert shares myths and facts related to liver cirrhosis

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know myths and facts related to liver cirrhosis.

The liver is required for the metabolism of the food we consume. It's known for generating bile which breaks down fatty foods. It is also a pivotal part of the immune system and cleanses blood. According to Dr Sharankumar Shivaji Narute, Director - of Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgery, Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, there are a large number of people who tend to battle liver ailments such as cirrhosis and may need liver transplantation for survival. But, many suffer in silence and succumb to this condition. This is so because there are a lot of myths and facts around cirrhosis that need to be addressed on time. Understand myths related to liver cirrhosis in the below article.

Myths regarding liver cirrhosis

Myth #1: Absence of symptoms means one doesn’t have cirrhosis

Fact: Someone can have liver cirrhosis without displaying any noticeable signs in advance. There are people with cirrhosis whose liver continues to function effectively to maintain the body's regular activities. Fatigue is a common symptom of cirrhosis. As the liver is damaged, other warning signs such as leg swelling, bleeding, confusion, fluid retention, and others become evident.

Myth #2: Liver cirrhosis ONLY happens to individuals who consume alcohol

Fact: It is a fact that alcohol is one of the reasons that causes liver cirrhosis but it is not the only one. Are you aware? Severe scarring of the liver can occur due to various other injuries occurring to the liver. A lack of a nutritious diet, hereditary disorders, hepatitis B or C, and many more are other causes of liver cirrhosis and can strike someone who doesn’t even touch alcohol. It will be important for you to understand the underlying cause behind cirrhosis and seek timely intervention.

Myth #3: The liver can repair itself following cirrhosis

Fact: The liver can regenerate, but this process is slowed down when there is extensive scar tissue. For the liver to function optimally and recover effectively from illness, it must be in good health. When cirrhosis happens, the liver's regenerative capacity reduces drastically, and the cirrhosis will not be reversed. It’s prudent to consult experts to know where we stand.

Myth #4: Piling up oodles of weight when suffering from cirrhosis is good for the patient

Fact: The patient suffering from cirrhosis tends to gain weight due to fluid retention in the body which can be a cause of concern. Likewise, if the person is opting for a calorie-rich food then it can lead to fat deposition on the liver and ultimately liver injury. So, weight gain during cirrhosis needs to be monitored by the treating doctor as it’s not a good thing.

