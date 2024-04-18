World Liver Day 2024: Expert shares 10 simple tips to keep your liver healthy | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Expert shares 10 simple tips to keep your liver healthy.

World Liver Day is an annual event observed on April 19 to raise awareness about liver disease and the importance of maintaining a healthy liver. In 2024, the special occasion will be celebrated with even more enthusiasm and determination to spread awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of liver diseases. The theme for World Liver Day 2024 is "Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Ups and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases" which highlights the crucial role of a healthy liver in maintaining overall well-being. Dr Balbir Singh, Sr. Consultant-Liver Transplantation, HPB Surgery & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, has shared a few essential tips to maintain a healthy liver.

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Excess weight can lead to fatty liver disease and other complications. Aim for a balanced diet and regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol can damage liver cells and contribute to liver disease. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation. For men, this means up to 60 mL per day, and for women, up to 30 mL per day. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins from the body and supports liver function. Aim for at least 3 litres of water a day. Eat a Balanced Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides essential nutrients and antioxidants that support liver health. Limit processed foods, saturated fats, and sugary snacks. Minimise Toxin Exposure: Avoid exposure to harmful chemicals and pollutants whenever possible. This includes household cleaners, pesticides, and environmental toxins. Quit Smoking: Smoking not only damages the lungs but also impairs liver function and increases the risk of liver cancer. Quitting smoking can significantly improve liver health. Practice Healthy Lifestyle Habits: Hepatitis B and C can be transmitted through various means, including unprotected sex. Practising healthy lifestyle habits and being mindful of potential risks can help reduce the likelihood of exposure to these infections, which can cause liver damage over time. Use Medications Wisely: Certain medications, including over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen, can be harmful to the liver if taken in excess. Follow dosing instructions carefully and avoid mixing medications with alcohol. Get Vaccinated: Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B. Getting vaccinated can prevent these infections and reduce the risk of liver damage. Regular Check-ups: Schedule regular medical check-ups and screenings to monitor liver health. Early detection of liver disease allows for timely intervention and better outcomes.

By following these simple tips, you can support your liver health and reduce the risk of liver disease. Remember, small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on your overall well-being.

