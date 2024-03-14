World Kidney Day 2024: 6 healthy habits to keep your kidneys safe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 6 healthy habits to keep your kidneys safe

Kidneys are an important vital organ of our body and play a key role in filtering uremic toxins and maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance. Also, they regulate bone health and red blood cells by producing hormones. International Society of Nephrology (ISN) in collaboration with International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), initiated a global campaign “World Kidney Day” to create awareness of kidney diseases. Expert Dr Mamidi Pranith Ram, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, discusses healthy habits to incorporate into your daily routine to keep your kidney safe.

Stay hydrated:

Our body contains 60% water by weight, and it is tightly regulated by our kidneys. One should aim to drink at least 3 – 5 litres in a day to keep healthy.

Eat healthy and balanced diet:

A healthy diet constitute fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, milk, fish and eggs. One should avoid processed tinned foods and sugary beverages.

Limit salt intake:

Excessive salt intake is associated with high blood pressure, cardiovascular and kidney diseases. One should limit their salt intake to less than 5 grams a day.

Exercise regularly and maintain healthy weight:

Overweight and Obesity are associated with many chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular and kidney diseases. Regular physical activity helps in reducing obesity and improves overall health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate work like swimming, walking or cycling for at least 5 days a week.

Avoid smoking and alcohol intake:

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are associated with many chronic diseases. One should seek help from a psychiatrist or behavioural therapist if they are unable to avoid smoking and alcohol consumption.

Regular checkups and managing chronic diseases:

As kidney disease is a silent condition, regular health checkups are a good strategy to identify them. And most chronic conditions are increasingly associated with kidney diseases with increased duration. Hence, one should adopt a healthy lifestyle to avoid developing these chronic conditions and if someone has developed these conditions then one should screen at a regular interval for any kidney diseases.

By adopting these habits, you can protect your kidneys and reduce the risk of kidney diseases.

