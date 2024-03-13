World Kidney Day 2024: 6 ways to protect your kidney and prevent risk of chronic diseases

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE World Kidney Day 2024: 6 ways to protect your kidney

Kidneys are an important vital organ of our body and play a key role in filtering uremic toxins and maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance. Also, they regulate bone health and red blood cells by producing hormones. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) in collaboration with the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), initiated a global campaign “World Kidney Day” to create awareness of kidney diseases. In this awareness campaign, Dr. Mamidi Pranith Ram, a consultant nephrologist and renal transplant physician at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad discussed the healthy habits that can protect your kidneys and reduce the risk of kidney diseases.

1. Stay Hydrated

Our body contains 60% water by weight, and it is tightly regulated by our kidneys. One should aim to drink at least 3 – 5 litres in a day to keep healthy.

2. Eat Healthy and Balanced Diet

A healthy diet consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, milk, fish, and eggs. One should avoid processed tinned foods and sugary beverages.

3. Limit Salt intake

Excessive salt intake is associated with high blood pressure, and cardiovascular and kidney diseases. One should limit their salt intake to less than 5 grams a day.

4. Exercise regularly

Overweight and Obesity are associated with many chronic diseases like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiovascular and Kidney diseases. Regular physical activity helps in reducing obesity and improves overall health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate work like swimming, walking, or cycling for at least 5 days a week.

5. Avoid smoking and alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are associated with many chronic diseases. One should seek help from a psychiatrist or behavioural therapist if they are unable to avoid smoking and alcohol consumption.

6. Regular checkups

As kidney disease is a silent condition, regular health checkups are a good strategy to identify them. Most of the chronic conditions are increasingly associated with kidney diseases with increased duration.

