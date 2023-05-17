World Hypertension Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SERVIER_GROUP World Hypertension Day 2023

World Hypertension Day 2023: Every year on May 17, a global campaign recognised as World Hypertension Day is celebrated to increase awareness of hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure. Hypertension is a chronic medical condition characterised by high blood pressure that increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions.

Here is a quick summary of World Hypertension Day's this year's theme, history, and significance

World Hypertension Day 2023: Theme

World Hypertension Day focuses on a distinct theme associated with hypertension prevention, treatment, or awareness every year. The emphasis on early detection, good lifestyle choices, and adherence to medical treatments is a common theme. This year's theme is 'Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.'

World Hypertension Day 2023: History

World Hypertension Day was first observed in 2005 by the World Hypertension League (WHL) and the International Society of Hypertension (ISH). The project aimed to combat the widespread occurrence of hypertension, which affected millions of individuals, and was and still is a risk factor for several cardiovascular ailments, including heart attacks, strokes, and kidney issues.

World Hypertension Day 2023:​ Significance

1. Raising awareness

World Hypertension Day is essential in raising awareness about hypertension among the general public. It informs people of the danger signs, health risks, and complications related to high blood pressure. People are encouraged to frequently check their blood pressure and take the required steps to maintain healthy readings through campaigns, events, and media coverage.

2. Promoting Prevention

Because it can go undetected for years, high blood pressure is frequently referred to as a "silent killer". On World Hypertension Day, the focus is on preventing high blood pressure by following a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, cutting back on salt, abstaining from cigarettes and excessive alcohol use, and managing stress. This way of life changes can delay the onset of hypertension or lessen its effects.

3. Empowering Patients

Another focus of the day is giving people with hypertension the tools they need to take charge of their health. It offers details on self-management strategies, support systems, and drug adherence. World Hypertension Day seeks to enhance patients' quality of life, lessen difficulties, and advance better health outcomes by empowering them.

