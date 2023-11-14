World Diabetes Day 2023: Know the connection between diabetes and cardiovascular health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The connection between diabetes and cardiovascular health.

The intertwined tale of diabetes and cardiovascular health unfolds in a delicate dance of influence. Diabetes, a metabolic disorder, casts its shadow on the cardiovascular system, creating a symbiotic relationship fraught with risks. Elevated blood sugar levels, a hallmark of diabetes, pave the way for atherosclerosis, the narrowing of arteries due to plaque buildup.

According to Dr Priyamvada Tyagi, Consultant – Endocrinologist, Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, as diabetes tightens its grip, the cardiovascular system bears the brunt. The compromised blood vessels become a breeding ground for hypertension and dyslipidemia, igniting a cascade of events that conspire against heart health. The heart, resilient yet vulnerable, succumbs to the strain, leading to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Conversely, the cardiovascular system's struggles exacerbate diabetes. Impaired blood flow hampers insulin delivery, aggravating glucose intolerance. This intricate relationship underscores the importance of holistic management. Lifestyle modifications, meticulous blood sugar control, and cardiovascular vigilance become the protagonists in this narrative, striving to break the cycle of mutual detriment.

In this story of intertwined fates, the protagonists—those battling diabetes and safeguarding cardiovascular health—navigate a challenging plot, where each decision shapes the outcome. It's a tale of resilience, where understanding the delicate balance between diabetes and cardiovascular well-being becomes the key to a healthier, more harmonious ending.

