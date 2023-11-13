World Diabetes Day 2023: Five symptoms type 2 diabetes you should not ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symptoms of type 2 diabetics should not be ignored.

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness and educate people about diabetes. This year, on World Diabetes Day 2023, we want to focus on one type of diabetes in particular – type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin, leading to high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood. If left untreated, type 2 diabetes can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and nerve damage.

On World Diabetes Day 2023, we have highlighted five symptoms of type 2 diabetes that you should not ignore.

Frequent Urination

One of the most common symptoms of type 2 diabetes is frequent urination. This occurs because when there is too much glucose in the blood, the kidneys work harder to filter it out and produce more urine. As a result, people with type 2 diabetes may feel the need to urinate more often than usual. This can also lead to increased thirst as the body tries to replenish the lost fluids.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Weight loss is often celebrated as a positive achievement, but when it happens without any changes in diet or exercise, it could be a sign of something more serious. In type 2 diabetes, the body is unable to properly use glucose for energy, so it turns to burn fat and muscle instead. This can lead to unexplained weight loss, even if a person is consuming the same amount of food as before.

Fatigue and Weakness

Feeling tired and weak can be attributed to a variety of factors, such as stress or lack of sleep. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, these feelings may be due to the body's inability to use glucose for energy. Without enough glucose, the body may feel tired and weak.

Blurred Vision

High levels of glucose in the blood can cause damage to the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to blurred vision. This occurs because the excess glucose can cause the lens in the eye to swell, resulting in temporary changes in vision. If left untreated, this can lead to permanent damage and even blindness.

Numbness or Tingling in Hands and Feet

Nerve damage is a common complication of type 2 diabetes. When high levels of glucose in the blood damage the nerves, it can lead to numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. This sensation is often described as “pins and needles” and can affect daily activities such as walking or holding objects.

