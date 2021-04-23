What is RT-PCR test, CT value, this man's effective video will help you understand better

Image Source : AP Know what is RT-PCR test and CT value

Coronavirus pandemic has brought about a sense of fear and anxiety around the globe. The crisis is at its peak in India.The second wave of covid-19 is becoming frightening and precarious. Hospitals do not have beds or space to take up the patients for treatment. Lack of oxygen cylinders has made the situation even more dangerous. Amid rising Covid-19 tests, a long wait for RT-PCR tests and the results, concerns over false negative reports are being expressed.

What does RT-PCR and CT value stand for and how exactly does the test work to detect COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2.

What is RT-PCR Test?

RT-PCR (Reverse transcription- Polymerase chain reaction) tests are considered the gold standard in the detection of Coronavirus. The Real-Time RT-PCR is an innovative nuclear-derived testing method that is widely used to detect the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen. This is a laboratory test that can identify the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is intended for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2.

When it comes to testing for viruses, RT-PCR is considered to be one of the best methodologies available to us.

What is CT value and why is it necessary?

The measurement of CT Value represents iGenetic Diagnostics' that provides Cycle Threshold (CT) value on Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test reports. Once the sample is collected, RNA is extracted and treated with a reverse transcriptase enzyme. A complementary DNA is extracted from an initial RNA.

The CT value refers to the number of cycles needed to amplify the viral RNA to a detectable level. An individual is considered COVID-19 negative, only if the CT value is 35 in the RT-PCR test.

