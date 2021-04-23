Taking care of COVID positive patient at home? New AIIMS Guidelines for Home Isolation and Treatment

Image Source : FREEPIK New AIIMS Guidelines for Home Isolation and Treatment

The second wave of coronavirus is becoming frightening. There is chaos everywhere. Hospitals do not have beds or space to take upo the patients for treatment. Lack of oxygen cylinders has made the situation even more dangerous. Meanwhile, those who have mild symptoms of Covid have to treat themselves by isolating themselves at home.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have jointly released a new guideline, which provides information on the treatment of three different levels of 'cornered, moderate and severe' corona cases.

How to treat mild symptoms:

How to identify?

Mild symptoms of coronavirus are seen in patients who are suffering from fever, but there is no problem in breathing. It is advised that such people should go in-home isolation and get care at their place.

What to do?

Keep social distance.

Wear masks at home too.

Keep the hands clean.

Keep the body hydrated.

Consume medicines like multivitamins and vitamin C.

Get in touch with a physician, preferably on phone.

Take care of oxygen level and body temperature.

If you are having problems in breathing or suffering from high fever and cough for more than five days, you need to get medical assistance. Also, if you already have a serious problem, consult the doctor asap.

How to treat moderate symptoms:

How to identify?

If the respiratory rate of the patient is more than 24/min, there is shortness of breath and SpO2 is 90%, admit the person in the hospital

What to do:

Admit the patient to the hospital.

Oxygen support in case of problems with breathing.

Constant monitoring by doctors.

Tests of chest.

How to treat severe symptoms:

How to identify?

If the respiratory rate of the patient is more than 30/min and there is shortness of breath, get the person admitted in the ICU.

What to do?

Get the patient admitted to the ICU.

According to the need, treatment should be done.

Be sure to check the chest.

Oxygen should be given when needed.