Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@BRUCE WILLIS What is Frontotemporal Dementia - disease actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with

American actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor was already suffering from aphasia, which causes difficulty speaking. He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to a statement released by his wife Emma, ex-wife and actress Demi Moore, and five daughters said that it is a relief to finally get a clear diagnosis, the statement further mentioned that there is no treatment for the condition, and this is a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.

What is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a bunch of brain disorders affecting the frontal and temporal lobes. Parts of these areas of the brain start to shrink (atrophy). Some people experience dramatic personality changes and even become socially awkward by exhibiting spontaneous or emotionally in different behavior, while some people lose their ability to properly use language.

Frontotemporal Dementia Symptoms

While the causes for Frontotemporal dementia are unknown, symptoms include sweating, trying to steal as part of changing behaviour, increased desire for sex, degradation in hygiene, poor judgement, a lack of empathy, decreased interest in everyday activities, loss of motivation and energy less frequent speech, distractibility, difficulty in planning and organising, frequent mood changes, and agitation.

Is there any treatment available for Frontotemporal Dementia?

There are currently no treatment options available to cure or slow the progression of Frontotemporal dementia. Several health professionals, however, prescribe medication to treat the symptoms. Antidepressants may be useful in treating anxiety and controlling intense behaviour. Antipsychotic medication may aid in reducing irrationality.

Latest Health News