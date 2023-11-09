What is cryotherapy? Its 3 benefits and side-effects

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the benefits and side effects of cryotherapy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is known for her versatile acting skills has taken a year-long break as she is suffering from an auto-immune disorder, Myositis. However, for recovery, she has recently tried cryotherapy. In recent years, you may have heard about the growing trend of cryotherapy. From celebrities to athletes, many have claimed to experience numerous health benefits from this icy treatment. But what exactly is cryotherapy and is it as beneficial as it's hyped up to be? Here in this article, we have mentioned the truth about cryotherapy, its three benefits, and potential side effects.

What is cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, is a treatment that involves exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures for a short period of time. This can be done in a variety of ways such as full-body immersion in a cold chamber or targeted application of liquid nitrogen to specific areas of the body.

The idea behind cryotherapy is that by exposing the body to intense cold, it triggers physiological responses that can provide various health benefits. In fact, this treatment has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat pain and inflammation.

But what are the actual benefits of cryotherapy? Let’s take a closer look.

Pain Relief and Reduced Inflammation

One of the main reasons people turn to cryotherapy is its potential pain-relieving effects. The cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, reducing swelling and inflammation in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for those who suffer from chronic pain conditions such as arthritis or fibromyalgia.

Improved Mental Well-Being

Aside from physical benefits, cryotherapy has also been linked to improved mental well-being. The extremely cold temperatures can trigger the release of endorphins, which are hormones that can help reduce stress and improve mood. This is why many people report feeling a sense of euphoria and relaxation after a cryotherapy session.

Potential Weight Loss

Another popular claim associated with cryotherapy is its ability to aid in weight loss. The theory behind this is that exposing the body to extreme cold triggers an increase in metabolic rate as the body works harder to maintain its core temperature.

Side-Effects of Cryotherapy

While cryotherapy does have potential benefits, like any treatment, it also comes with potential risks and side effects. Some of the common side effects include skin irritation, redness, and numbness in the treated area. These usually subside within a few hours after the session.

In rare cases, people may experience more serious side effects such as frostbite or nerve damage. This is why it’s important to seek professional guidance and follow safety precautions when undergoing cryotherapy treatments.

