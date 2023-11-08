Brain Stroke: The 6-S method for timely diagnosis and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The 6-S method for timely diagnosis and treatment of brain stroke.

A brain stroke, medically termed a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), is a life-threatening condition that occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain, leading to damage to brain cells. This can happen due to a blockage (ischemic stroke) or bleeding (haemorrhagic stroke) in the brain. Strokes can strike anyone, regardless of age or gender, and are a significant cause of disability and death worldwide. The condition is the second most common cause of death in India. About 1,85,000 stroke cases are reported every year in India with nearly one stroke every 40 seconds.

Several factors contribute to the occurrence of strokes, including hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and high cholesterol levels. The prevalence of these risk factors in the Indian population has led to an alarming increase in stroke cases. However, the key to minimizing the devastating effects of a stroke lies in early diagnosis and treatment. According to Dr Gaurav Goel, Director & Head - Neuro Interventional Surgery, Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram, recognising the signs and symptoms promptly is crucial, as every minute counts in preserving brain function and enhancing the chances of recovery.

The 6-S method is a simple yet effective way to identify the signs of a stroke and take immediate action:

Sudden symptoms: If you or someone around you experiences sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding, sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes, or sudden trouble walking dizziness, or loss of balance, it could be a stroke.

Slurred speech: Difficult speaking, slurred speech, or trouble finding the right words can indicate a stroke.

Side weakness: Weakness or numbness in the face, arms, or legs, especially on one side of the body, is a common symptom.

Sensation of spinning head: A sudden sensation of spinning or vertigo, often accompanied by nausea and vomiting, can signify a stroke.

Severe headache: A sudden, severe headache, different from past headaches, can occur during a stroke. It is often described as the worst headache one has ever experienced.

Note the time of symptoms: Time is of the essence in stroke treatment. Note the time when the symptoms started and rush to the hospital immediately. Quick medical intervention can minimize brain damage and improve the chances of a successful recovery.

By spreading awareness about this method, we can save lives and reduce the impact of strokes on individuals and communities. It is important to stay informed and act promptly to overcome the challenges posed by a brain stroke.

ALSO READ: Brain Tumour Breakthrough: Finger-Prick Test could be available within five years

Latest Health News