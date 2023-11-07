Brain Tumour Breakthrough: Finger-Prick Test could be available within five years

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Finger-Prick Test for detecting brain tumours could be available within five years.

The thought of being diagnosed with a brain tumour is a terrifying prospect for anyone. This type of cancer is known for being difficult to detect and treat, making it one of the most challenging forms of cancer to tackle. However, recent news about a potential breakthrough in brain tumour testing has surfaced, giving hope to millions of people around the world.

According to a new research conducted by a team of researchers at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), they have developed a finger-prick test that can accurately detect brain tumours. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionise the way brain tumours are diagnosed and treated, making it a game-changer in the fight against this deadly disease.

According to The Guardian report, Prof Philippe Wilson of Nottingham Trent said: “Brain tumours are managed with the best available treatments when first diagnosed, but unfortunately recurrence is a major problem and some come back very quickly and aggressively. If you have an MRI six months after treatment, by that point, a tumour could have been back for a significant amount of time, potentially.

“It’s hard to imagine a medical technology so widely used and understood as the lateral flow test. This tech would provide regular, affordable disease monitoring for patients at home in an easy-to-use way. We hope the work could be applied to other types of cancer too, potentially helping to save millions of lives worldwide.”

Currently, diagnosing a brain tumour involves multiple tests and procedures, including MRI scans and biopsies. These methods are not only time-consuming but also invasive and expensive. As a result, many cases of brain tumours go undetected until it's too late.

Dr Ola Rominiyi, of the University of Sheffield, said, "Currently, patients often have follow-up MRI scans every three to six months, but successful development of a lateral flow test to detect brain cancer could make it possible to efficiently test for recurrence every week, so that more recurrent tumours are caught early, at a more treatable stage".

The new finger-prick test works by detecting tiny fragments of genetic material released by tumours into the bloodstream. One of the most significant advantages of this new test is its speed. While traditional methods of diagnosis can take weeks, this finger-prick test can provide results within hours. This quick turnaround time is crucial in cases where time is of the essence, such as aggressive brain tumours that require immediate treatment.

Moreover, this test is non-invasive and relatively inexpensive compared to current diagnostic methods. This means that it can be easily accessible to people in remote or underprivileged areas who may not have access to advanced medical facilities.

The potential impact of this breakthrough cannot be understated. With quicker and more accurate diagnosis, patients can receive timely treatment, improving their chances of survival. Additionally, this test can also be used to monitor the effectiveness of treatments and detect any recurrence of tumours, allowing for prompt intervention. The researchers behind this breakthrough are hopeful that the test could be available to the public within the next five years.

