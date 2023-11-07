Can air pollution cause cardiac arrest? 7 things you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Every year 6 million people in the world die due to air pollution

Even before Diwali, the air of Delhi NCR has started turning into poison. With slight coolness in the evening, pollution has also started increasing. Every year on Diwali, due to stubble burning and firecrackers, a blanket of pollution spreads in Delhi and its surrounding areas. After Diwali, cold and smog become a problem for people. This smoke is very harmful to health. Air pollution has the biggest impact on the lungs, but do you know that this pollution is also dangerous for your heart? Air pollution can pose a risk of many diseases related to heart health. According to a report by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the risk of heart attack and heart disease is increasing due to prolonged exposure to air pollution.

The main reason for pollution in Delhi NCR is diesel and petrol vehicles. Apart from this, every year smoke starts rising due to the burning of stubble. The smoke that comes out from factories and power plants is harmful to health. Fertilizers in agriculture, burning of wood, cigarette smoke, pollen in the environment, and construction smoke are the reasons for increasing pollution.

How harmful is air pollution to the heart?

Air pollution is affecting your heart. If you breathe contaminated air, the air pollution i.e. its particles can go deep into the bloodstream reaching the lungs and heart. This may increase the risk of heart disease in the long run. Here are seven key points that you should know.

Pollution is the enemy of the heart

Pollution can make blood vessels narrow and hard, affecting blood flow in the body.

In high air pollution, there is a high possibility of blood clot formation.

To deliver blood to other parts of the body, it has to be pumped faster, due to which blood pressure starts increasing.

Due to this, the pressure on the heart muscles starts increasing.

This can affect the electrical system of the heart which controls the heartbeat.

Due to this, the heart rate in your body may deteriorate.

This is the reason that all these reasons somehow increase the risk of heart failure.

For people who have heart problems, their risk of heart attack increases due to prolonged exposure to air pollution.

How to avoid air pollution affecting your health?

1- Take a good diet

Take a healthy diet to avoid any kind of pollution or infection. This will strengthen immunity and your body will be able to fight diseases. Include things rich in vitamins and minerals in your diet. This strengthens the immune system. Include plenty of green vegetables, fruits, and whole grains in your diet. Drink lukewarm water and plenty of water.

2- Exercise

Exercise is necessary to stay healthy. If you want to make your body healthy and remove toxins from the blood, then make a habit of exercise. Due to this, blood flow in the body remains good and the heart remains healthy. Do exercise in a place where there is natural air. If there is a lot of pollution outside, then exercise while staying at home.

3- Adopt healthy habits

Keep your distance from such habits which are dangerous for your health. Stay at home when there is high pollution and wear a mask when you go out of the house. Do not smoke and drink. Try to use public transport at least. Ride a bicycle.

​

