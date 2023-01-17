What is Anemia? Know Iron rich drinks and food to boost your haemoglobin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

Anemia: If you feel tired throughout the day and some times have trouble breathing, you may be suffering from iron deficiency. Iron is a mineral vital for the proper functioning of haemoglobin a protein needed to transport oxygen in the blood. It also plays a significant role in a variety of other important processes in the body. Iron deficiency is commonly known as anemia. It can lead to symptoms like low energy levels, tiredness, bad immune system and poor concentration among others. Iron is naturally present in several foods which can be added to your diet for better functioning and growth of the body.

Foods like meat, fish, tofu, peas, spinach, beetroot etc. are rich in iron. Smoothies, shakes, juices and drinks made from the listed food items can help you boost the iron levels in your body.

Beetroot Juice: By its use, the deficiency of iron in the body is fulfilled and the amount of blood also increases. This improves the supply of oxygen in the body.

Spinach Shake: Iron is found in spinach. You may not like its taste, but it is very beneficial. Things like coconut, cashews can also be added to improve its taste. Lemon, parsley, pear, spinach and celery are some common ingredients that might help you deal with iron deficiency.

Mulberry Juice: Iron and vitamin C deficiency can be overcome by mulberry. Its shake can be made delicious by adding bananas, oats and chia seeds.

Pea Protein Shake: This shake increases the amount of iron in the body. Sugar should not be used in this. With this shake, the supply of oxygen in the body is done properly.

Dried Plum or Prune: Its juice removes the weakness of the body. Not just iron, prune juice is also a great source of potassium which can help reduce blood pressure.

Food items that are rich with iron content:

Meat

Meat is one of the best sources of Iron. Organ meat of cows, pigs, lambs, and goats, has a small proportion of iron content in it that is found in the brain, tongue, heart, kidneys, and lungs among other organs.

Red Meat

Red meat from mammals is also a good source of iron. Beef, bacon, ham, and pork are some examples to derive iron from them. It is said to be the most freely accessible source of heme iron.

Fish

Fishes like tuna, sardines, and haddock are especially rich in iron.

Poultry

If we talk about poultry then chicken and turkey are said to be a good source of iron, but it has a small amount of iron. Not all part of the chicken has iron in them. Meanwhile, chicken heart and chicken giblets have a good amount of iron.

Vegetables

Iron-rich vegetables are spinach, peas, and broccoli. Spinach is rich in vitamin C and boosts iron.

Fruits

Fruits like mulberries, pomegranates, bananas, and apples are said to have less amount of Iron, but many people like to consume them to fulfill their iron requirement.

Seafood

Seafood such as oysters, shellfish, starfish, shrimps, and scallops are the best provider of vitamin-like Iron. The iron found in shellfish is more absorbable as it is heme iron.

Other than these nuts, cooked beans, tofu, dried apricots, egg noodles, pumpkin, sesame, or squash seeds are also good sources of Iron.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

