Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What are Bleeding Disorders? Know causes, types, and diagnosis

Bleeding disorders are conditions that affect our blood's ability to clot properly, leading to excessive bleeding as there won’t be a blood clogging at the site of bleeding. It's crucial to raise awareness about these disorders, as they can significantly impact an individual's quality of life and also cause life-threatening bleeds in severe bleeding disorders. In this article, we will discuss various types of bleeding disorders, their symptoms, and available treatments with expert, Dr Ganesh Jaishetwar, Sr. Consultant Hematologist, Hemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad

Types of Bleeding Disorders:

Hemophilia: Hemophilia is a genetic disorder caused by a deficiency of clotting factors VIII or IX. There are two main types of haemophilia: Haemophilia A (factor VIII deficiency) and Haemophilia B (factor IX deficiency).

Von Willebrand Disease: Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of the von Willebrand factor, which helps blood to clot.

Platelet Function Disorders: These disorders are characterized by the inability of platelets to form a proper plug to stop bleeding.

Symptoms of Bleeding Disorders can be:

Excessive bleeding from minor cuts or injuries. Frequent nosebleeds. Heavy menstrual bleeding in women. Easy bruising. Bleeding in the joints or muscles with or without any trauma there Blood in urine or stool.

Treatment options:

Preventive measures: In patients with known bleeding disorders or propensity to bleed profusely/ excessively post trivial trauma or spontaneously, avoid contact sports/ Intramuscular injections/ or trauma

Replacement therapy: Involves replacing the missing clotting factors or blood components.

Desmopressin (DDAVP): A synthetic hormone that stimulates the release of stored von Willebrand factor and factor VIII.

Antifibrinolytic medications: Help prevent the breakdown of blood clots.

Iron supplements: Used to treat iron deficiency anaemia caused by excessive bleeding.

Surgical procedures: May be necessary for severe cases or to treat complications.

Raising awareness about bleeding disorders is essential for early diagnosis and proper management. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a bleeding disorder, consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

ALSO READ: What is Stress Urinary Incontinence in women? Know causes, symptoms and treatment