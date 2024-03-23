What is Stress Urinary Incontinence in women? Know causes, symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know what is Stress Urinary Incontinence

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is a common condition among women that often goes unspoken. The impact on quality of life can be significant, affecting daily activities and confidence levels. It is not merely a nuisance; rather, it can significantly impact a woman's quality of life and self-esteem. The fear of leakage during physical activities or even simple tasks like laughing can lead to social withdrawal and diminished confidence. Despite its prevalence, the stigma surrounding SUI often prevents women from seeking help or discussing their symptoms openly. Dr Kiran Coelho, Gynaecologist, Lilavati Hospital, explains this condition's causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and its causes:

It is a common condition that affects many individuals, particularly women who have given birth or experienced hormonal changes. It occurs when pressure on the bladder, such as coughing, sneezing, or lifting heavy objects, leads to unintentional leakage of urine. While it can be a source of embarrassment and frustration for those affected, there are various treatment options available to help manage and alleviate symptoms.

The symptoms:

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) symptoms can be both physically and emotionally challenging for individuals. The sudden leakage of urine with activities such as coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercising can disrupt daily life and lead to feelings of embarrassment and self-consciousness. This involuntary loss of urine is often caused by weakened pelvic floor muscles, which are unable to support the bladder properly during moments of increased abdominal pressure. The psychological impact of SUI symptoms should not be underestimated. Many women may experience anxiety and a decreased quality of life due to the fear of leaks occurring at any moment. Seeking support from experts and exploring treatment options can help alleviate these distressing symptoms and improve overall well-being. It is important for those experiencing SUI to know that they are not alone in their struggle and that effective solutions exist to manage this condition effectively.

The diagnosis:

SUI can be diagnosed through a pelvic exam, where the doctor assesses the strength of the pelvic floor muscles and looks for any signs of weakness or dysfunction. Various tests such as urine analysis, ultrasound imaging, and urodynamic studies may also be conducted to further evaluate the condition. The diagnostic process may also include assessing factors such as medical history, lifestyle habits, and potential underlying conditions that could contribute to SUI. By carefully considering all aspects of the patient's health and symptoms, experts can accurately diagnose SUI and develop an appropriate treatment plan tailored to individual needs.

The treatment:

One crucial aspect to consider is the importance of destigmatising conversations around SUI to encourage more women to seek treatment without shame or embarrassment. By raising awareness and normalising discussions about this common condition, we can empower women to take control of their health and well-being.

Kegel exercises focus on strengthening the muscles that support the bladder and control urination. This form of therapy can improve muscle tone and coordination, ultimately reducing episodes of urinary leakage.

Biofeedback devices train women to better control their pelvic floor muscles and improve bladder function.

Prioritise educating patients about effective management strategies beyond just medications or surgery.

A holistic approach to managing stress urinary incontinence may involve lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding bladder irritants like caffeine and alcohol.

By incorporating these beneficial therapies into traditional treatment plans, women with SUI can experience significant improvements in their quality of life.

For those women who still are not benefiting from the pelvic floor muscle training, there is a simple daycare surgery called Tension Free Vaginal Tape placement which is placed under the bladder neck through the vagina and gives lifelong continence