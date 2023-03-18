Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Want smooth periods? Check out these suggestions for keeping up with menstrual hygiene

Menstruation is one of the most significant and necessary processes in a woman's body, and it requires a high level of self-care. Maintaining good hygiene can help women keep clean and control the pain of periods. Therefore, the top priority should be to maintain proper menstrual hygiene.

Due to numerous misconceptions surrounding menstrual hygiene, it is essential that everyone is aware of the best practices. By understanding the fundamentals, you can maintain good health and feel comfortable throughout your period.

Here are some tips to help you have smooth periods-

During the menstrual cycle, cotton sanitary napkins or tampons are a good option since they are gentle on the skin and don't cause irritation or rashes. Although using two sanitary pads at once to prevent clothing stains is common among women who experience heavy menstrual flow during the first two to three days of the menstrual cycle, using a menstrual cup is also a good option because it is silicone and safe for the environment. However, you might be surprised to learn that it can cause vaginal infections. Use just one pad as a result. Wash the area with lukewarm water. Never forget to replace your tampons or pads after every four hours. To prevent any inconvenience, bring a pad or tampon with you when you travel. Wearing breathable, cosy cotton underwear that keeps you from getting sick down there. Do not disregard an illness or rash in or around your genital area. Choose loose-fitting cotton clothing. Keep yourself hydrated by consuming adequate water. Water will help you feel better and de-bloat if your stomach is swollen. Physical activity is crucial during menstruation. Walking or doing yoga or gentle exercise is necessary. Take a shower at least twice a day, and keep your genital area clean. After using the restroom or after replacing the pad, wash your hands. Dry your hair completely. Useless chemical-containing goods should not be used. Always wash from front to back. By wiping from back to front, a person exposes the vagina to dangerous anal germs that can result in yeast and urinary tract infections.

